AlphaTauri, it’s Ricciardo-day: he gets to know the team and carries out the seat test

It’s Daniel’s big day Ricciardo. Officialized in AlphaTauri in place of Nyck de Vries on Tuesday afternoon, immediately after the Pirelli tests with Red Bull at Silverstone, theHoney Badger today he met the Faenza team and carried out the seat test on the AT04.

Ricciardo, the photos of the seat test on the AlphaTauri

The social profiles of AlphaTauri have shared the first photos of Daniel Ricciardo with the white and blue of the Faenza team.

For Ricciardo it is a return to Formula 1 after seven months of inactivity. Protagonist of an unhappy two-year period in McLaren, theHoney Badger he preferred to be Red Bull’s third driver instead of driving for second and third tier cars. Now he has the great opportunity to redeem himself and prove to himself, but above all to the fans and the “bosses” of Milton Keynes that he is still what he once was.

The Australian, who returns to Faenza after spending the two-year period 2012-13, still considers himself a driver of absolute talent, and last autumn he gave up on arrangements that would now have provided him with a car that was certainly more competitive than the AT04. The former Red Bull’s plan is to do well to deserve a return to the parent company, which he left to everyone’s amazement at the end of 2018 to settle in Renault. It is not said that, even with important performances, Ricciardo’s project will come true: it also depends on the performances of Sergio Perez and the intentions of Helmut Marko and Chris Horner. Certainly, DR3 will begin to play for the future in Formula 1 in 12 races, starting from the Hungarian GP on July 23rd.