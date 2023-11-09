Ricciardo, starting with handicap in Brazil

Interlagos could have been the Grand Prix of definitive rebirth for Daniel Ricciardo, already a brilliant protagonist in Mexico City. Instead, the Australian’s race, already partially spoiled by a less than brilliant qualifying, was definitively compromised at the first corner, when the rear wing of his AT04 was hit squarely by the tire of Alex Albon’s Williams, which had just touched with Kevin Magnussen.

The red flag displayed by the race commissioners “saved” the Australian’s race, but at the same time compromised it, because (like Oscar Piastri) Ricciardo had to follow the group, starting from the pit lane and lapped. According to the art. 57.3 of the Sports Regulations, in fact, “all cars that are in the pits at the time of the suspension of the race will be placed at the back of the row of cars in the passing lane in the order in which they arrived there“. Ricciardo returned to the pits on the second lap, a few seconds before the red flag was displayed, and was in fact lapped in the pit lane by the drivers who passed in the overtaking lane of the pits who had entered the third lap.

Ricciardo’s words

For Ricciardo, this rule penalized him greatly: “We hoped there would be a red flag and we could get back into the race. So it was, the team did a great job. However, all this enthusiasm was dampened by the decision to give us a late ride“, these are his immediate words.

“Not even one lap of the race was completed under the green flag, I don’t know how it is possible to start the race with one lap less, it’s really frustrating. This is a ‘weak’ rule. If 15 cars have this problem in the GP, then do we line up five on the grid while 15 start from the pit lane already lapped? They never will. You need to use common sense and be more open-minded. I wish they would let us participate in the race“.