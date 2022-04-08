The first two free practice for the Australian Grand Prix gave a slight sigh of relief to the McLarenwhich finished both sessions with its drivers in the top 10. On both occasions, Lando Norris managed to overtake the home idol Daniel Ricciardothe latter 8th at the end of PL1 e 10 ° in the second and last phase of the day. Compared to the results obtained in the first two stages of the world championship, therefore, the British team actually seemed to be recovering in Melbourne, both for the fans and for the Italian-Australian driver himself.

Interviewed by Sky Sport F1 after the activity on the track, the number 3 of the Woking team expressed his first sensations on the MCL36: “The car looked strong – admitted the 32-year-old – and in the second session it also improved. Besides that, I really like the circuit, and I particularly liked the behavior of the medium tire, which went well this afternoon. I didn’t do enough with the soft, but it was still a positive day. I like the new layout – he added – but I still don’t know if it will allow overtaking on Sunday. Of course I hope that this new design will further favor them over the previous one. Maybe it won’t be much better, but a little bit yes. Of all the corners, the one I particularly like is 6, which is very fast ”.