For many, it is a sporting and moral defeat. For others, a demonstration of maturity. The return of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull, after a farewell to say the least controversial, offers multiple perspectives and ideas. He certainly lost his pride in this affair: the Australian and the Milton Keynes team almost naturally met at the table, also because each needed the other.

When they sat down to discuss four years after the horns on the wall, the contact with Max Verstappen in Baku and everything that happened in 2018, it is normal for there to be a little embarrassed. But it was Daniel himself, evidently, who eased the tension: “With Chris Horner and Helmut Marko I was very honest and appreciative. I thanked them for coming to talk to me, adding that it didn’t matter where that conversation would lead and that they owed me nothing“, these are the words of theHoney Badger to Beyond the Grid. “While it was a bit of a shocking and difficult move for me to make, the relationship with Red Bull remained very good under the circumstances. With time and experience, you mature and grow up, and we haven’t said anything about what happened between us. Neither said to the other ‘You owe us something’. They just told me they wanted to bring me back into the Red Bull family“.

Ricciardo gladly accepted the proposal, also because he has been coming from two very difficult years McLaren, where he never found the right feeling with the car. Footed by the Woking team despite a one-year contract (paid in advance) the Australian suddenly found himself without a team, with the best places already filled for 2023. All he had left was a return to Alpine (which preferred him Pierre Gasly) or the role of owner in a low-end team (Haas or Williams). L’Honey Badger he chose to reserve in Red Bull, hoping that the quarrels between Verstappen and Sergio Perez could lead to the Mexican’s departure in 2024.