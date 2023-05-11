Right choice?

Last year, after being dropped by McLaren despite having a year left on his contract, Daniel Ricciardo had been clear in expressing his will: no transfer to another league or to a third tier team in the Circus, but a ‘sabbatical’ season, useful for clearing your head and, possibly, to be ready for 2024 if the right offer arrives. So the 33-year-old from Perth had agreed to ‘come home’, in Red Bulltaking on the role of ‘exhibition pilot‘. In fact, Ricciardo was used by Red Bull in the first few months of the year above all for the traditional promotional events organized by the famous energy drink brand.

Encouraging signs

But now the situation is changing. We wrote yesterday about how the #3 aussie will get a chance to sample the trail behind the wheel of the car that is currently dominating the season -the RB19 – driving it in the foreseen Pirelli tests at Silverstone after the GP on 9 July. On the calendar, through Ricciardo himself, there is also a subsequent test at Monza – in September – again at the wheel of Adrian Newey’s space creature. All these commitments, however, suggest that the top management of Milton Keynes consider the winner of the 2021 Italian GP much more than a simple ‘face’ to show in exhibitions.

Silent promotion

The information collected by the editorial staff of FormulaPassion, they go exactly in this direction. In fact, in Miami AlphaTauri had Ricciardo do the classic seat test to take the measurements of the passenger compartment. This is because now the Australian is considered the third official driver of the ‘family’, both for Red Bull and for the team from Faenza. To the inattentive eye it might appear obvious, but it really isn’t. In fact, at the beginning of 2023, Red Bull had indicated the New Zealander Liam Lawson as the third driver. Now, however, the designated replacement for the two teams, in the event of a problem with one of the starting riders, is Ricciardo himself.

Ready to get in the car

If, hypothetically, one of Verstappen, Perez, Tsunoda or De Vries were to be unavailable on a race weekend, it would be Ricciardo who would get behind the wheel. This ‘silent promotion’ by Max Verstappen’s former boxmate assumes a significant value also in view of 2024, without forgetting the difficulties that the latest addition to the Red Bull family is experiencing at the start of the season: Nyck De Vries. Certainly at this moment Ricciardo seems anything but a rider destined to keep his helmet hanging on a nail also in the next year.