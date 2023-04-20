Ricciardo “sees” the return to F1

These are months of reflection for Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian driver, after leaving with McLaren, returned to Red Bull, but only as third driver. And now he spends his days helping the team more from a commercial point of view than from a technical one, considering his participation in Detroit in the events with Ford. L’Honey Badger he met again in the paddock in “his” Melbourne and right from Albert Park he spoke of his return to F1.

Ricciardo’s words

“Oddly enough, the days when I didn’t have any commitments were the days when I worked out. It’s not that I’m my own boss, but writing my calendar has brought out a lot in me. I thought I would sit on the couch all day watching movies and eating junk food, but that’s not the case. It’s not me. Also these things made me realize how much he cares about F1“, these are the words of the winner of Monza 2021, who then expressed optimism for the future. “The signals indicate the return to the starting grid. At the moment that’s what I’m trying to do, at least in my head“.

“I have enthusiasm, I was happy to be in Melbourne and to be part of the team, even if I wasn’t racing. Now I’m in a position where I’m happy to learn from the outside, because I think I’ll see more things“, added Ricciardo. “I feel I need some time to understand a little more and complete myself as a driver in the future. I’m not eager to get in the car yet, I’m not foaming at the mouth yet: I’m still trying to be a sponge. Naturally the holders have the advantage of being behind the wheel, I have that of watching everything from the wide angle“.

Come back, yes, but where?

That’s the question Danny Ric is also asking himself. Last year he turned down a contract at Haas, preferring a reserve season to the prospect of a respectable but uncompetitive team. The pride of the Australian, who still believes himself to be one of the best on the grid, would have seen the transition to the court of Günther Steiner as a sort of pre-retirement. So Ricciardo is sharpening his claws for 2024 and awaiting market developments from expiring riders. The juiciest seat is that of Lewis Hamilton, but if the seven-time world champion extends, the scenarios for the #3 would still be unattractive: AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Haas or Williams.