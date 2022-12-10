The Formula 1 starting grid for next season will not see the presence of Daniel Ricciardo, for the first time since 2011 out of competition after a decidedly negative 2022 in McLaren. In reality, the top flight will still see the 33-year-old Australian at work, but this time as a third driver of Red Bullteam with which he signed a new contract for the 2023. In this way, Ricciardo will be able to achieve a double goal: take a sabbatical year and reorganize his ideas in view of a potential return in 2024.

Thanks to this greater freedom, the now ex McLaren has also had the opportunity to think about other projects for 2023, with one of these which is particularly attracting the winner of 8 GPs in Formula 1: the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In an interview with Auto Motor und SportIndeed, Ricciardo did not deny the idea of ​​wanting to participate in the most famous Endurance race in the world, at the same time discarding the full season option in the WEC championship: “A race like Le Mans could be interesting – has explained – but not a whole season, because in that case I would have had the same life as now, only with different cars. I need some free time, but I can’t wait to embark on this journey into the unknown. I can’t plan anything and will make new experiences. That’s what excites me.”

Even without taking part on a regular and constant basis in the tests of some championships such as the aforementioned WEC, Ricciardo still wants to focus his return to F1 as quickly as possible: “I’m always looking for an opportunity to return in 2024 – added the future third driver and test driver of Red Bull – if so, I want to be as prepared as possible. Doing nothing for a whole year wouldn’t be a good plan, then it would be nearly impossible to go back. And the time will come when I want to be on the starting grid.”