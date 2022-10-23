Will Daniel Ricciardo return to Red Bull?

It was a bit of a surprise in 2018, when Daniel Ricciardo announced his move to Renault. At Red Bull he drove a car close to the top, while Renault was significantly lower at the time. The second surprising move came two years later when he moved to McLaren. In both cases, they had not turned out to be happy choices.

So unhappy that he will most likely not have a seat next year. Ricciardo wants to ride with a good team and feels too good for a club like Williams or Haas. We can forgive him for the limited results at Renault, but at McLaren he has of course underperformed. McLaren will pay him next year not to drive, then they will be very dissatisfied with you.

Ricciardo to Red Bull

Anyway, what to do for next year? So Ricciardo has few options. SkyTV’s Ted Kravitz suggested that Ricciardo could move to Red Bull as a reserve driver. Ricciardo – in conversation with Motorsport – speaks on the matter:

I don’t have an agreement with a team yet. It’s all rumours. Am I talking to other teams? Yes. But nothing has been put on paper or anything like that yet. I’m still around and have ambitions to drive F1 again in 2024. Daniel Ricciardo, has bad career planning.

Now we find Ricciardo the most likeable driver on the grid and his dive bombs of unparalleled beauty. It was also the only driver that Verstappen had a hard time with. But is this year’s sabbatical wise?

Daniel Ricciardo is no longer the youngest. The most important thing is that you keep driving and stay in the picture. In addition, despite winning the 2021 Italian GP, ​​it has actually gone downhill since the 2018 Monaco GP. Not driving in 2023 may fit into that picture of sliding further, but on what grounds can he return in 2024?

Still going to Haas?

Top responder and F1 specialist @edge has this to say about it:

I dare to hear him. If Ricciardo now feels too good to drive for Haas or Williams, it’s just exit. Done, over, out with the fun. He may still see himself as that top driver who takes victories in the right car and can compete for the title, but the rest of the F1 world no longer thinks of him that way. He must realize that his market value has taken a huge blow because of those two very bad years at McLaren. So what exactly does Ricciardo want? When I look at the rider market, I don’t see 1, 2, 3, any better seats than the options he has this year. If you ask me, he should go for a two-year deal with Haas. That car is occasionally capable of fun things. There he can show that he still has it in him. In 2025, when a whole bunch of contracts expire, he might be able to take another step up for the last years of his career. Edge, does better career planning than Daniel Ricciardo.

Can’t get a pin in between!

Then it is your turn now, dear reader? What do you think Daniel Ricciardo should do? Want to step aside to Haas? Or sit behind the geraniums and wait for an invitation from Toto Wolff? Let us know, in the comments!

