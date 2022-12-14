“You will see me again in the paddock next year but not all races, just some“. Daniel Ricciardo has kept its word, signing an agreement with Red Bull that provides for the role of third driver for the 2023 season. However, the same house in Milton Keynes is the first to know that the Australian will not stand idly by and first interesting opportunity will go away again (unless interesting scenarios open up in Red Bull with Sergio Perez). L’Honey Badger he will give his availability for a defined number of weekends, for the rest he will be involved in other projects, exactly as Alex Albon was with the DTM in 2021, the year in which Red Bull put him on the bench to make way for Perez.

Ricciardo has no commitments in other categories – however there has been talk of his participation in the next edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans – but he could soon have them in other sectors. According to reports from the Sports Business Journal there CAA Sports (his prosecutors) would be working in the sports media to give the former McLaren driver a role. His agents Nick Thimm and Roman Di Somma are also working on the growth of two of his businesses, the Ric3 clothing brand and the St Hugo winery, both growing strongly in the United States especially after the explosion of Drive to Survive. Ricciardo also has sponsorship agreements with several renowned brands and is finally the executive producer of a Hulu TV series that promises to be a product Entouragebut in Formula 1 sauce.

“Even if the season didn’t go well for McLaren, Daniel’s trading portfolio has never been biggerThimm commented. In short, even if the streets of the Circus are – temporarily – closed to him, Ricciardo still has a lot to focus on.