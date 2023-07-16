Norris, compliments from Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo he will return to Formula 1 in the Hungarian Grand Prix and will meet old friends and rivals at Mogyorod. One of these faced him in McLaren, that Lando Norris capable of defeating him not only on the track but also on a mental level, removing the smile from the face of theHoney Badger Sunday after Sunday and contributing to the Australian’s results crisis, never at ease in the Woking team despite the victory at Monza.

Ricciardo’s words

The comparison with Norris made the Australian understand what his McLaren teammate was made of: “There is no doubt that Lando is extremely good. I think he is one of those drivers who always got the most out of the car. Something that I, on the other hand, struggled to do at McLaren. I’m sure he would be fast even in a top teamI think it has proven its worth“, these are the words of Ricciardo a Crashes.

Bold comparisons

There are those who think that Norris is one of the very few capable of putting Max Verstappen in difficulty with the same car. Certainly in the evaluation of the Briton weighs the fact that he has never been able to drive a title car. Would he have the continuity of the world champion? Could he handle the pressure? Ricciardo has no doubts: “Comparing him to Max is difficult. I think there were days where he seemed just as good, but it’s hard to compare that. What Max is doing now is phenomenal, but I hope for Lando that one day he has the chance to be in a car that can fight for wins. I think he’s a phenomenal talent. Is it from the title? I think we will know when he gets his first win. Once he gets it, I think a lot of people will think ‘This guy can go all the way’. He hasn’t won yet, but he is young, I think he will learn and continue to grow: I have no reason to say he won’t win. Only a non-competitive car can stop him“.

Norris is currently one of the most courted riders in the World Championship, and all the top teams have had their eyes on him for some time, regardless of the fluctuating performance mainly due to the lack of initial competitiveness of the MCL60. Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull are certainly interested in ensuring the 23-year-old’s performance, but to bring him home it is necessary to clarify the internal hierarchies: at the end of his contract (2025) Norris will not want to move to act as second driver for the various Verstappen, Leclerc , Russell or – if it will be in F1 – Hamilton. Precisely for this reason, if McLaren does not grow sufficiently, the British could be one of those drivers who can choose a surprise team to play his cards starting from 2026: we are talking about Aston Martin and Audi.