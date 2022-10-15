The 2022 season, although it’s not over yet, has turned out to be a real nightmare for Daniel Ricciardo: almost always behind his teammate, and behind the wheel of one McLaren which does not suit his driving style, the Australian has not been reconfirmed by the Woking team for 2023 one year after his contract expires, with the 33-year-old still unclear about his future for next season. In all of this, his only guarantee will be his absence from the starting grid, with the intention of returning to the track soon 2024.

However, dwelling on the present, Ricciardo still admitted his responsibilities in this year’s failure, despite coming from a 2021 that had seen him triumph in the Italian Grand Prix, still synonymous today with the 183rd and last victory in McLaren history: “I certainly am aware of not being perfect – acknowledged in an exclusive interview with the-race.com – I have weaknesses, and unfortunately this machine has laid them bare. So, it’s humiliating me, but I can still work on some things and improve myself. In any case, I still have confidence in myself that tells me that with the right car I can win ”.

A self-confidence made even stronger by the aforementioned success in Monza, even if the latter did not prove to be sufficient to save Ricciardo’s stay in Woking: “That’s where I still get a lot of confidence from – he added – when I get this feeling in the car, I will find a way to win. You have to trust, otherwise this is not your place. Surely with age and maturity you begin to be more honest with yourself. The fact remains that if I had been perfect, I would have found a way to deal with the situation. By this I don’t mean that I want to work on my weaknesses, because I can’t waste time on this. I would like to find a machine with which I can exploit my talent“.