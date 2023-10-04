Difficult 12 months

Next weekend, in Qatar, the Formula 1 paddock could finally embrace each other again Daniel Ricciardo. In Singapore and Japan the Australian was a privileged observer from the AlphaTauri garage, but obviously his goal is to return to occupy his place inside the cockpit of the AT04. The last year certainly hasn’t been easy for the Perth rider. After separation from McLaren and the return to Red Bull as a simulator driver, for #3 the doors of the grid had reopened with the Faenza team thanks to the departure of Nyck De Vries. The accident which occurred during free practice in Zandvoort and the fracture of the metacarpal of the left hand however, they immediately put the 34-year-old back on the bench aussie.

Despite the interesting exploits shown by Liam Lawson in these races, AlphaTauri – and by extension Red Bull – wanted give confidence to Ricciardo by renewing his contract for 2024. The eight-time winner of a GP in Formula 1 will thus have the chance to rebuild a career that seemed destined for the sunset after his dismissal from McLaren. Ricciardo himself spoke about his separation from the Papaya team in a recent interview given to New York Times. “Getting fired was a bit of a harsh reality at the time – He admitted – it’s never the way you want to end something. But I felt like I needed to get out, get away for a while, find myself, find my love for this sport.”.

Ruined reputation

Being removed from a high-end team on the grid, such as McLaren, moreover a year before the end of the contract, is a significant blow for a Formula 1 driver, especially if he is used to being on the top like Ricciardo. The person concerned also recognized this, admitting how the sack given to him by Zak Brown’s team was a serious blow to his reputation. “At the end of the season, when I came home for Christmas, I thought: ‘Okay, this probably doesn’t help my reputation‘, but at that point I didn’t care anymore. [Il licenziamento] It was a blessing in disguise“.

At the beginning of the season Christian Horner, speaking about Ricciardo and his work on the simulator, declared that he found the Australian ‘rusty’ from his years at McLaren. An observation with which even Honey Badger himself agreed, further proof of how the two-year period with McLaren – aside from Monza 2021 – was anything but positive: “SI really felt that I had lost some of my technique, my strengths – admitted Ricciardo – things that had worked in the past no longer worked, so I had to throw them away. Then I tried other things but they didn’t work and so on my confidence has diminished. This was the most serious thing. When I returned to the Red Bull simulator I realized that I wasn’t very confident anymore.”.