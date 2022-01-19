The first season of Daniel Ricciardo spent behind the wheel of the McLaren will certainly be remembered by number 3 as one of the most intense and unique experiences of his career: from a sporting point of view and the results obtained, the 32-year-old was unable to get the better of his teammate in the overall standings Lando Norris, while still managing to reach one of the highest points of his entire career. Specifically, the former Red Bull driver climbed to the top step of the podium at the Italian Grand Prix, bringing the British team back to success after almost ten years and giving himself the eighth victory in F1, the first after the 2018 Monaco GP. However, except for this great coup, Ricciardo was the protagonist of a world championship not of all positive, despite the happiness lived within the team.

At the end of the last championship, the Australian wanted to emphasize this double aspect, acknowledging all the gratitude to McLaren for the support and support never lacking, especially in the ‘no’ moments: “The first half of the season was probably the most frustrating – said Ricciardo in an interview reported by gpfans.com – because I really liked the environment, and I immediately had good relations with the team. Everything was going well, except the stopwatch, and obviously I wasn’t giving them what I wanted. In a way it was tough, but weekends like Monza and Austin turned out to be positive for me. They were really much more beautiful than the others, as I was able to get along really well with the team, and I also appreciated the support I had “. Speaking of support, Ricciardo finally made a comparison between his recent experience at McLaren and that spent at Red Bull, where he remained for five years, from 2014 to 2018: “Helmut Marko was a person who, throughout my junior career, he preferred the hard way – he added – but I think it was an advantage for me, because it made me grow faster. Here, however, especially in the first half of the season, they have always tried to cheer me up, without making me lose confidence in complex moments. I’m not saying I want to be pampered all the time, but I think their way of dealing with situations, without overwhelming me, has been really cool, and I feel it. It’s a family style of support“.