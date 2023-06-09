Ricciardo: between Red Bull and the hypothesis of a comeback

Since the interruption of his relationship with McLaren at the end of 2022, Daniel Ricciardo he lost the opportunity to continue his career in Formula 1 as an official driver, however finding the opportunity to continue his activity in the top flight as the third driver of Red Bull, however remaining away from the starting grid. It’s not clear what the future of the 33-year-old Australian will be, especially with regard to a possible return in 2024, but in the meantime he has already formalized another job for this year, this time off the track.

A show with Ricciardo

Starting with the Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled from 16 to 18 June, Ricciardo will in fact be part of the television show of ESPN2 ‘The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett’, which he will co-host with the American comedian of the same name. The show, which will also see the presence of numerous guests, will focus on the comments of the race in progress (with the actual commentary of the races which will continue on ABC), and will see the winner of 8 GPs also involved in two other events: the United States Grand Prixscheduled for October 22, and that of vegas, the penultimate of the championship and scheduled for November 18th.

IT’S OFFICIAL 🏁 Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett are teaming up to produce an alternate F1 telecast at three races this year on ESPN 👏@ESPNF1 | @OmahaProd pic.twitter.com/G19f8RiPS0 — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2023

The happiness of the Australian

In this way, the smiling Ricciardo will therefore have the opportunity to highlight his personality, very charismatic and appreciated by the public: “It will be a hoot – commented the third Red Bull driver – As you might expect, Will and I will have some fun with the show, but we hope it feels like you’re watching F1 with your friends. We will have amazing guests, lots of laughs and hopefully take the fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Fasten your seatbelts, America!”