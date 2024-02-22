Results to be interpreted

There Racing Bulls continues to confirm itself as one of the most interesting realities of these tests in Bahrain. Even on this day-2 Daniel Ricciardo he managed to set a good time, closing the session in fifth position, behind the four most anticipated top teams on the eve: Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren.

The Australian, however, continues to fly low, underlining how all the results that emerge from the tests are random, because each team follows different work programs: “If you see Sainz in first position, there are many questions to ask: does it depend on the fuel? Does it depend on the engine? What time did he make that time? You can never draw conclusions with certainty“.

Ricciardo sets the goals

Many hypothesize that, also thanks to the significant support received from Red Bull, RB can immediately find itself close to the best teams on the grid. Ricciardo, on the other hand, sets the bar of ambition lower: “Regardless of our position in the timesheets, I expect to remain somewhere in the middle of the pack“, explained the former Red Bull, Renault and McLaren representative.

“I am aware that next week we will not have a pole position car – added Ricciardo, turning his gaze to what will be the first GP of the year in Bahrain – but I like to think that we are still hunting for positions in the center of the group. For us to be in Q3 and in the points on Sunday would be a good start. I think that's the goal. Whether we reach it or not, time will tell.”.