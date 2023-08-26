Hard blow

The first big twist of the Dutch Grand Prix already arrived in free practice: Daniel Ricciardo ended up against the barriers during yesterday’s second session, fracturing the metacarpal of the left hand. A serious and painful incident, especially for a rider, which will obviously force him to give up the rest of the Zandvoort weekend. In his place, AlphaTauri will field rookie Liam Lawsonwho at this point will replace Ricciardo until the #3 is back in a physical condition suitable for getting into the car.

Return uncertain

Many F1 observers have pointed out that the type of injury suffered by the former Red Bull, Renault and McLaren ensign could keep him away from racing for well longer than a GP. The Italian stage next week, in Monza, already seems impossible for the veteran from Perth. But also the trips to Singapore and Japan, the other two matches scheduled for September, seem to be at risk. This was hinted at by the AlphaTauri team principal himself, the Austrian Franz Tostwho also spoke of a possible operation in sight for the winner of Monza 2021.

Possible surgery

“He laughed, but not much – commented the manager, who will leave the role of team principal at the end of the season, in an attempt to defuse the situation – the truth is that he is in a lot of pain because it is a serious injury. I hope he was able to sleep tonight and he will probably see another doctor today. They will decide how to proceed“, he added to Viaplay’s microphones. At the moment, therefore, it is difficult to comment on concrete forecasts on the possible return to the wheel of the Honey Badger: “We’ll see how next week goes in Monza Tost said. maybe he will need surgery. The doctors will decide on it in the next few days. Recovery for a normal person is six weeks, but he’s an F1 driver and we hope he can be a little faster. We would like him to get back in the car, but it’s done now“.

Ricciardo’s story

Ricciardo himself then provided his version of the facts, also explaining the dynamics of the accident, born of his own attempt to avoid the car of compatriot Piastri: “I remember coming into turn 3 Ricciardo explained. I had already entered the corner and then I saw Piastri, so it was either him or the wall. When I hit the wall, I didn’t have enough time to take my hands off the wheel, so I hurt my hand. It’s really frustrating, but I’ll try to recover as fast as possible. Of course I’d like to come back soon, but I also want to make sure I’m doing things right, in order to come back strong and competitive. My best wishes to the team. It’s an opportunity for Liam [Lawson] to race and I wish him and the team a good weekend“.