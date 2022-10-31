The real Daniel has finally been seen in Mexico Ricciardo: a mixture of intuition, talent and determination that his fans had now to search for in the archives, lost as he was in the quicksand of the standings. At the Hermanos Rodriguez Autodrome theHoney Badger he implemented the right strategy in the race (first the medium, then the soft) and thus was able to recover up to seventh position despite a ten-second penalty for causing an accident with Yuki Tsunoda. In the last overtaking of the day, operated on Esteban Or withRicciardo mimicked it shot of one pistol. As if to say: “You have no escape“.

The peculiarity has not escaped the social networks, which are giving ample prominence to the sympathetic gesture of the Australian: in doing so, Ricciardo proves not to lose that Gascon side that his fans like so much.

eo Ricciardo “atirando” no Ocon antes de fazer to ultrapassagem? danny ricc’s mood is still alive everyone 📽️ Reddit: u / MathMXC pic.twitter.com/hGROgjuaRJ – laura 🏁 (@formulalau) October 31, 2022