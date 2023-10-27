Return to injury site

In his beloved United States, on the Austin circuit, Daniel Ricciardo he returned to driving a couple of months after the injury that saw him an unfortunate protagonist in free practice for the Dutch GP in Zandvoort. The second one comeback season of the Australian, who after ten races had inherited the wheel of the AlphaTauri from Nyck de Vries, was not to be remembered. 15th in qualifying and 12th in the Sprint, the Honey Badger finished Sunday’s GP in last place (15th) among the classified.

All this while his teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, finished eighth and also took home the fastest lap of the race. However, speaking with journalists present in Mexico, Ricciardo ruled out that this negative result was due to his physical conditionalthough the wrist of his left hand, having just suffered a metacarpal fracture, is still not in the best possible condition.

Ricciardo’s reflections

“Luckily I don’t use my little finger too much – the former McLaren driver told journalists – I watched some onboards from the weekend in Texas and in some corners I even lift it. You can do without using it. Actually, I think it comes down to the fact that I don’t have much strength since I suffered the fracture, I just lack a little strength in my wrist. Even though the rest is fine, I lacked a bit of strength in that one, so at the end of the race I was a bit more tired. But I didn’t have cramps and I didn’t stop”.

Ricciardo, however, clarified that his physical condition is absolutely no excuse for his result in Austin, nor will it be for the weekend in Mexico City. “There was no excuse last weekend, but before this weekend it’s not even an issue anymore – he has declared – of course last week the team asked me if everything was ok and I said yes. And so it was, but now they don’t ask me at all”.