Red Bull already in control of the championship

In the Red Bull which is dominating this start to the Formula 1 season, with two double wins in the first two races and its two starting drivers apparently already in contention alone for the conquest of the title, also has a role Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, recovering from the difficulties experienced in McLaren, accepted the offer of his former team last year to ‘go back home’, however occupying a role of simple third driver. A choice that allowed him to stay ‘within’ F1 – thus being able to hope next year to find a seat in some team again – and at the same time to dedicate some time to himself.

The torments of Ricciardo

Ricciardo himself has chosen to open up on this delicate issue by speaking heart-to-heart with all his fans and motorsport enthusiasts from the ‘columns’ of his profile LinkedIn. On the popular social network dedicated to the world of work, the Australian wrote about his own difficult seasons at McLaren, emphasizing the need – fulfilled this year – to find time to concentrate on something other than the ‘simple’ sporting result. “This year it’s not about me anymore – wrote the Perth driver, referring to his role within the Red Bull team – but it’s about the whole team, about trying to contribute and help them where I can“.

“I want to go back, but now I enjoy my free time”

“The last two years have been difficult professionally – continued Ricciardo – so there’s an element of competitiveness in me that wants to remind people that I’m still here, I’m still a professional and still contributing to success [di una squadra]. But personally, this year feels like a bit of a luxury to be able to have the opportunity to do the things I’ve always wanted to do but never had the time. I don’t want this year to walk past me doing nothingbecause if I go back to racing next year, I wish I had made the most of the free time I had”Ricciardo added.

2024, uncertain future

For 2024, Ricciardo’s sporting future is still uncertain. The honey badger has like absolute priority to return to racing in F1 as owner. At the moment, however, we do not see competitive seats freed up on the horizon, unless the internal relationship at Red Bull between Verstappen and Perez does not degenerate. However, it is unclear whether the #3 would also accept an offer from a mid-field team. Finally, even the hypothesis of his moving to another championship, different from F1, cannot be completely excluded, despite the fact that Ricciardo himself has mothballed this possibility so far.