An era seems to have passed since 2018 in which all sorts of things happened between Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull. How can we forget the contact between the Australian and Max Verstappen in Baku, or the tension with the Dutchman in Spielberg’s qualifying and the middle finger to the team in Austin. Now Red Bull needs him to have a reliable third driver (and according to the latest rumors even something more), the Australian needs Red Bull to find himself well below his standards after two years in McLaren.

L’Honey Badger he entrusted his sensations to social media after the announcement of his return to Red Bull: “Hi everyone, I’m Daniel, these colors might sound familiar, I’m back! I’m back to where it all started, it’s all very cool to say the least. I’m trying to stay calm but surely inside of me I feel feelings of enthusiasm, it’s nice to be back home, I’m very happy“.