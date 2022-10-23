Daniel Ricciardo is completely over it after the race in Austin and doesn’t know how to continue.

It was a point of discussion at the editorial office after the Austin race. What had actually happened to Daniel Ricciardo? While team mate Lando Norris crossed the finish line in sixth place, Ricciardo was flagged in sixteenth place. Ouch. Only Nicolas Latifi left the Ozzie behind. And that was mainly because Latifi spun and later received a penalty for a touché with Schumacher.

We hadn’t seen RIC make a field trip. Some thought for a moment that DR3 had had a slow pit stop. But we hadn’t seen that either. Then just browse the web. On the French Nextgen-Car we come across the humiliating answer. Ricciardo was just…slow.

The honey badger still has no explanation for it. No rhythm, no consistency in lap times, he can’t do anything with the car. For two years now Daniel has only managed to make a good appearance with the McLarens on a few circuits. It is one of the greatest mysteries in F1 in recent years. How is it that the man who regularly beat Vergne, Vettel, Verstappen, Hulkenberg and Ocon can’t do anything with the Macca? So is Norris that good?

Maybe, but Sainz was just as good as Norris, while at Renault he was usually beaten by Hulkenberg. The same Hulkenberg who was beaten by Ricciardo more often than not…It makes no sense. Not for Ricciardo himself either. And so it seems that he has finally reached the end of his rope. The laughter has finally ended for the cheerful Australian. He openly wonders how he can go on like this:

The 2022 season was very bad in terms of speed, I can’t attack, I can’t lean on the car, I can’t get performance out of it. I have no consistency over a lap, the gap is huge and it remains a mystery. I love Texas, I love Austin, but this race was not fun for me. If you think it can’t get any worse, it gets worse. I don’t know how to continue because to say it hurts is a gross understatement. Daniel Ricciardo, done with it

Whose deed. In this way, of course, there is nothing more for RIC. Just put Piastri in that car for the last races then?

This article Ricciardo is through, do not know how now appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Ricciardo #dont #continue