Next year Daniel Ricciardo will be absent from the Formula 1 starting grid for the first time in more than ten years, his place in McLaren will be taken by fellow countryman Oscar Piastri, making his F1 debut. The Australian veteran could fill the role of reserve driver for 2023, having been linked to both Mercedes and Red Bull, and hopes to return to a starting spot in 2024.

The role of reserve driver in Formula 1 in 2023 is a priority for Ricciardo, but he does not categorically rule out the idea of ​​taking part in races in other categories. In Brazil he was asked if he would consider participating once in a while in another series, such as Supercars. Ricciardo replied that he would consider it, as long as he could facilitate his attempt to return to racing in F1.

“I think I have to wait and see where I will be next year,” he explained. “Obviously I’m talking about a potential reserve role or something else. The truth is, I don’t have any agreements or anything signed yet. Then it’s a question of what I’m allowed to do, but in the end, if I feel that doing a unique activity benefits me, it keeps me in training, then I’ll take it into consideration ”.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, speaks to the press Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“But I think Formula 1 is definitely different from a touring car or another category, so I don’t know if it will distance me more. It’s something I have to work on, so it’s tough. I don’t want to say no to anything, but the ideal would be to be able to do a few days in a Formula 1 car rather than try, let’s say, to get a seat somewhere else. “

Ricciardo has already tested Supercars twice, his first experience was with the Triple Eight “Sandman” car, and then he tested Rick Kelly’s official Nissan Altima at Calder Park in 2019. At the time he had said that a future race at the Bathurst 1000 was a “50%” guess.

The subject of a Bathurst cameo came up when he joined McLaren. This is thanks to the link between McLaren and Walkinshaw Andretti United, of which Zak Brown is co-owner. The Supercars regulation allows teams to field only one car in most of the events of the season, making a Ricciardo cameo feasible at least.