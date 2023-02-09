Ricciardo thinks it’s fine to play third fiddle. That’s what he says anyway.

It is inevitable: as a driver you will sooner or later pass your use-by date. Bee Daniel Ricciardo that moment seems to come a little earlier than expected. He has not yet reached retirement age, but is no longer in top form. Not at McLaren anyway.

Ricciardo has now returned to the old nest and now pops up everywhere as an ambassador Red Bull. It is clear he now has a role as a billboard. He is much better than Max in that, but of course he remains a racing driver. It must be a bit harsh to suddenly play third fiddle, while he was still daring to Verstappen a few years ago.

However, Daniel Ricciardo is very satisfied with his current role. At least that’s what he says to the Sky Sports microphone. Ricciardo thinks it’s great that he finally has a year ‘off’. “I’m not waiting: give me that chance,” said the Australian.

In his own words, Ricciardo is not keen on Perez’s seat. He seems to be at peace with the fact that he is only a reserve driver at the moment. His focus is on “helping the team”, although of course that is a very politically correct answer.

Apparently a gap year is fine for Daniel, but the question is: does he want to take action again next year? He doesn’t know yet. He wants to listen to his gut feeling and expects to have made the decision before the summer.

That Daniel wants to make a comeback is one thing, the question is whether he can go anywhere next year at all. There is now also plenty of new talent. But who knows… Maybe Perez will get sick and Ricciardo will drive the stars of heaven as a substitute. It’s still possible.

