Daniel Ricciardo’s return to Red Bull as a reserve driver could be a major setback for the Australian’s F1 career. But it could also turn out to be a masterstroke if Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Pérez clash over the Mexican’s growing desire for equal treatment and a title shot. Do you remember what happened in São Paulo last season?

In any case, it was a good move mentally. Ricciardo is smiling again after two torturous seasons at McLaren. That rock star-mojo is back, and it’s not from the Woking team’s golden handshake, which is reportedly worth $18 million.

It’s about rebuilding his confidence, piece by piece. The Australian driver also tells TopGear that he now has more time for the things he likes, including his wine brand.

TopGear: How has the return to Red Bull been?

Daniel Ricciardo (DR): Better than I thought it would be. I was definitely excited to come back and from the conversations we had I felt everyone was excited for my return and it was with open arms. But yeah, I didn’t expect everyone I used to work with to be as positive as I am. I think it’s cool.

I have moved on, I have matured. I have lived and learned. And I’ve grown through it. And I feel like everyone else has too. There’s no residual sentiment from 2018 or whatever choice I made at the time, it’s like we’re starting from scratch. And it’s been really good, so I’m happy.

I have some benefits, that I spent more time at home over Christmas and spent some time with family. You are obviously very used to being selfish and putting yourself first and not giving your friends or family much time because you don’t have the chance. So to be able to be there for them a little more over the last few months has been nice.

TG: How much simulator work have you done? And has it helped you regain confidence in yourself, as you thought it would?

DR: Yes. Since Abu Dhabi [2022] I went home and spent two months there. Then I went to the United States, to the Super Bowl. And I just haven’t really done things that a driver normally does, probably for almost three months. But the first day back at Red Bull in the simulator was the most fun I’ve ever had driving in a simulator. Which is crazy, especially since at this point in my career that’s normally the boring job.

But Simon [Rennie], my engineer at the time at Red Bull, now runs the sim. So it was like we were back in the routine of 2018 and extent, I loved it. It took me a few laps to get going and once I did everything felt familiar again. I would honestly say that in one day my confidence went from probably pretty low to the levels I remembered. It was a good day. And I think just taking that time off gave me a chance to kind of forget about the last two years in a way. Just go into it with a fresh mind.

TG: There aren’t many seats left on the 2024 F1 grid, and none that are competitive. Are you concerned about that?

DR: It doesn’t scare me. It’s always been that way. And I knew this would be a risk when I pulled myself out of a chair. But I think it’s clear what I don’t want. I don’t want just any seat next year, as much as I want to race again. I don’t want to start from scratch and my [F1-]rebuild your career completely.

This is not coming from an arrogant thought, but I’m just past that. I don’t think that will motivate me or give me that second push I’m looking for. So that makes the top seats even more scarce. But there I know I will be able to perform and thrive at my best. I keep my eyes on that.

TG: I understand, you don’t want to be just a number. What are you doing outside of F1 to get the most out of this year?

DR: I think I also understand the things I’ve learned in these first three months, the things I want to put more energy into. And there are other things, which I think, okay, I’ll take this one off my plate, and just spend more quality time on fewer projects instead of spreading efforts on many projects.

The two big things for me I think are the wine [DR3 X St Hugo Wines] and the clothing company [Enchanté by Daniel Ricciardo]. These are the things I really enjoy and am invested in. So these are my fun little hobbies. I say hobbies, but they turn into something else. But they are my fun projects on the sidelines. And then it’s also nice to have time for myself. Honestly, I didn’t train for two months because I just had to give myself some time. And now I’m going back to work, and I want to get fit again. Don’t know. I’m just learning a lot through all of this.