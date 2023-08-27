Ricciardo, what bad luck

Thanks to the high safety standards achieved by single-seaters and Formula 1 circuits, it is increasingly rare to see a driver injured. He wasn’t lucky Daniel Ricciardo in the second free practice session at Zandvoort, when he suffered the left hand metacarpal fracture which forced him to raise the white flag and gave the wheel to rookie Liam Lawson.

Certainly Ricciardo will be quite disappointed at having to miss some races, after returning to Formula 1 with great enthusiasm, accepting the proposal made by Alpha Tauri to help the team recover.

Possible operation

On Saturday Daniel Ricciardo flew to Barcelona for one specialist visit by Dr. Javier Mir, that MotoGP enthusiasts know well, being an expert on hand and arm injuries. As confirmed by Christian Horner to Sky Ukthe Australian will have to go under the knife: “Maybe they’ll operate it on Sunday, to fix the rift, which seems to be quite clear”.

The English manager tried to hypothesize a return date: “Any human would need ten or twelve weeks to heal, but we know these kids are not ordinary people. Everything will depend on the recovery process, no one knows if it will take three weeks, a month or six weeks. I’m sure that in Ricciardo’s mind there is Singapore as a targetbut we are talking about one of the most difficult circuits on the calendar”.

In recent months, Dr. Mir had operated on Lance Stroll for a broken wrist, with the Canadian in the car just 12 days later. Certainly Ricciardo won’t be on track at Monza next Sunday, but he will therefore try to put Singapore in his sights, on the weekend of 15-17 September, just over 20 days after the Zandvoort accident.