Back in the points zone

The Belgian Grand Prix It ended with the third consecutive placing outside the points zone for Daniel Ricciardowho finished 11th behind Esteban Ocon who, on the eve of this weekend, had been officially announced by Haas as its next driver for the 2025 season. However, following the disqualification of George Russell a few hours after the end of the race, the Australian from Racing Bulls entered in top 10 for the first time since the Austrian GP.

Unsatisfactory result

A performance that, regardless of the result, could have been Ricciardo’s last at the wheel of the Faenza single-seater, with his name increasingly associated with Red Bull as a possible replacement for Sergio Perez starting from the next Dutch GP, the first after the summer break: “I’m quite satisfied because I think we had a solid two-stop race – he has declared – unfortunately, however, others had also adopted the same strategy and I think that the their pace was slightly faster than oursso it wasn’t enough to get a better result. Esteban (Ocon) was generally a bit faster and also had fresher tyres, so I’m disappointed with our final resultalthough we fought hard to hold onto tenth place in the final laps. It was still a positive weekend and I leave Spa satisfied, which is encouraging ahead of the summer break. After the break, I am eager to return to Zandvoort and continue the momentum from the last few races”.

Weekend to forget

A decidedly more complex weekend, however, for Yuki-TsunodaForced to start from the back of the grid following a penalty for replacing his power unit, the Japanese driver ended his streak of two consecutive races in the points zone, finishing only 1. 16th placeagain taking into account Russell’s disqualification: “We had difficulty finding the right rhythm throughout the weekend and also in today’s race. I didn’t feel completely comfortable and, according to what my engineers reported after the race, It looks like there was a problem. So, we will sit down together and analyse the data in depth. The strategy we adopted today did not have the desired effect, but we were aware that it would be a challenge, given our starting position. We will continue to work hard as a team and do everything we can to maintain our position in the constructors’ championship, given how competitive the midfield is.”

The pre-break ranking

Racing Bulls thus completes the first fourteen races of the season in sixth position in the constructors’ championship39 points behind Aston Martin and with a gap of 7 points ahead of Haas. Both drivers are outside the top 10 in the classification reserved for the latter, with Tsunoda and Hülkenberg who share equal merit in the11th place just ahead of Ricciardowhich follows at 10 lengths.