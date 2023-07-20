Ricciardo, the hope of AlphaTauri

Formula 1 is a spinning wheel: top drivers can find themselves in the dust within a few months, and vice versa. Daniel knows it well Ricciardowho triumphed in Monza in 2021, was kicked out by McLaren after a year and returned to the Circus as an AlphaTauri driver the following summer.

The Australian was called back to Faenza with the clear intention of helping a team in technical crisis. Compared to Nyck’s de Vriesneeded a profile like theHoney Badger, who has experience and the desire to re-emerge to play his cards in a Red Bull key in the future. And he will play them right from the Hungarian Grand Prix, the debut stage of his new adventure in Formula 1.

Ricciardo’s words

“Obviously I sympathize with Nyck. I think he is mature enough to understand this sport. I tried it on my skin too, just look at my 2022“Commented Ricciardo. “A year ago I didn’t think I would drive another Formula 1 car and now here I am. It’s a question of how you deal with disappointments and how you get out of them. I wish Nyck all the best and if I were to meet him again on the Formula 1 starting grid I would be delighted“.

“It all happened very fast. I know how quickly things can change and also as Red Bull’s third driver I always tried to be as ready as possible, in case something happened to Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez. The summer break could have been a little more logical, but we all know that Red Bull’s picks can be quite anomalous. I felt very comfortable in the car, but I know the AlphaTauri has its limitations. I will do my best, I will try to use my experience to give a boost to the team. And then I hope to be able to have a weekend that I can be proud of“.