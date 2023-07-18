A championship to win

Three victories in six races held, just one point away from the top of the standings and three more races useful to try to sign a feat that would be historic: winning the title in his debut year. These are the results he is putting together Liam Lawsonyoung talent of the Red Bull Academy, in Japanese Super Formula Championship. The 21-year-old ‘kiwi’ is no stranger to competing in great seasons in very different categories. In 2021 he was second in the DTM, in 2022 third in Formula 2. But now one placement is no longer enough for him. The goal is win Japan’s premier open wheel championship to then enter Formula 1 from there.

Mark’s choice

The road is the same traveled by Pierre Gasly, who however was ‘only’ second in that championship at the end of the season, by just half a point. However, the doors of the Circus could have already opened for Lawson, if AlphaTauri – and above all Red Bull – had wanted bet on him as a replacement for Nyck De Vries, unceremoniously dismounted by Helmut Marko after the first ten races of this championship. Instead, in contravention of what has been the company’s philosophy for years – to do all in on young people, without ‘ifs’ and without ‘buts’ – the choice fell on the veteran Daniel Ricciardowho had started 2023 as a simulator driver for the Milton Keynes stable.

No regrets

There are those who had imagined that being preferred by a driver returning from difficult seasons like Ricciardo could represent a severe blow on a psychological level for Lawson, but in reality the New Zealander didn’t appear particularly upset from not being able to get behind the wheel of the AT04, especially in the middle of a complicated season like the one the AlphaTauri team is experiencing. “I always wanted to complete the season [in Super Formula] Lawson told the site motorsport.com – my goal was to get a place for next year“.

Target 2024

“It would have been extremely difficult to make a jump mid-season – acknowledged Lawson – and in the AlphaTauri position, they wanted someone experienced who has been in Formula 1 for a long time. So I understand their decision.”. However, the other seat of the Faenza team could be the one aimed at by Lawson for the 2024. In fact, if Ricciardo were to start beating the Japanese continuously Yuki Tsunodacurrently in his third season with the Italian team, that’s it the Japanese could be overtaken in the hierarchies, thus allowing Lawson to debut as a starter in F1. In the meantime however, there is a Super Formula championship to be won.