Ricciardo sees a return, but in which team?

Last year Daniel Ricciardo he refused a contract in Haas, a team too small for his expectations, he who still considers himself a driver top class but who over the years in McLaren has often offered performances to forget. The Australian’s pride did not allow him to “lower” to Haas, preferring a reserve season to 2023 in a respectable but not very competitive team.

Ricciardo is therefore sharpening his claws for 2024 and awaits market developments from expiring riders. The juiciest seat is that of Lewis Hamilton, but if the seven-time world champion extends, the scenarios for #3 would be less than attractive: AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Williams and Haas again.

The engagement theme

If Ricciardo snubs Haas, it must be said that not even Haas is making false cards to have Ricciardo. Gunther Steiner it has always been clear: the Australian has too high a salary – 10 million dollars a year – for the funds of the small stars and stripes team.

Steiner’s words

The South Tyrolean, however, is willing to negotiate with the Australian, even though he believes it is too soon for both sides: “A deal with Daniel is not currently in the works. He’s in Red Bull, I don’t know how long he’ll be there. Actually I was with Daniel on the plane to Australia, so we talked a bit, but not about the contract, just about life in general and what’s going on. She wanted to take a year off and then see what to do next. I think that when he is ready he will tell“, Steiner told Sky Sports UK. TO RacingNews365 he then added: “It’s a bit too early to replace riders who have only done three races, I don’t know what Daniel actually wants to do with his life. Maybe at some point he will ask us if we have a seat, but at the moment we are focused on our riders. Let’s see where we will be in 6-8 months“.