Ricciardo today

The divorce from McLaren which took place at the end of the last championship distanced him Daniel Ricciardo from Formula 1 for the first time in his career, at least as an official driver. However, the Australian is continuing his experience in the top flight this season too, but this time in the role of third guide of Red Bulla team in which he participated in five world championships from 2014 to 2018. Regardless of his current commitments, the 33-year-old from Perth has only one goal, and it has been repeatedly reiterated by the person concerned: that of returning to the grid starting as soon as possible, maybe already from 2024.

The first signs at the end of 2022

The contracts of the drivers present in the top teams, almost all long-term and with only Lewis Hamilton who has not yet renewed with Mercedes, do not bode well for an agreement between Ricciardo and the top-ranked teams. However, all this has not excluded the fact that the Australian could already participate in this or the next world championship in other teams, as emerged in a recent episode of the docu-series Drive to Survive. In the latter, dating back to the period in which the separation from McLaren, the team principal of the team, was made official Haas, Günther Steineradmitted that he had actually started negotiations with the Australian in a conversation with Kevin Magnussen, which were then blocked following the pilot’s too high economic demands: “He wanted at least 10 f****** million”he exclaimed.

At Haas in 2024?

Now, however, a question mark still remains: Will Ricciardo move to Haas in 2024? The same question was asked to Steiner, who did not completely rule out this option: “It’s a bit early to talk about a driver change for next year – has reported speedcafe.com – let’s see how it goes with these riders and, definitely, at some point I could talk to him, but I can’t promise anything, because if our two guys do a good job… It’s Danny anyway, and everyone wants to talk to him after a year off. Maybe he knows again what he wants to do and it will be interesting for everyone in Formula 1, but at the moment I have a new driver this year, so I have to give it a little chance“.

Not just Haas

Speaking of team principals, another admission on Ricciardo’s possible continuation in F1 in 2023 was also made by Otmar Szafnauer. Even before closing the deal with Pierre Gasly as Fernando Alonso’s replacement, theAlpine had held talks with the Australian, with the latter then opting to return to Milton Keynes: “Ricciardo has signed with Red Bull, but I think, like Guenther, he is a fantastic driver – he added – is still young, and It wouldn’t surprise me if it returns to racing in the future“.