The latest success in F1

The Italian Grand Prix has a special flavour for the Racing Bullswhich arrives in Monza in its second home round of the season after Imola in a unique weekend also for Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, of Italian origins, in fact conquered his latest success in F1 on this very track in 2021 ahead of his then teammate Lando Norris, in what turned out to be an unexpected and surprising McLaren one-two.

The positive points after Zandvoort

For the 35-year-old, the main objective for this weekend obviously remains that of the top-10, even more so after the misstep last weekend in Zandvoort, which ended outside the points zone after a disappointing qualifying: “I’m excited to get back on track this week and especially to do it in Monza – he declared – even though we didn’t score any points in Zandvoort, we had a great race and got the most out of the car and the strategy, I know we can make the most of it this week. I always have great memories of Monza, like the victory in 2021 and the fantastic fans, but above all the pizza is something special”.

The unknown of the new asphalt

Those who want to put the last Dutch GP behind them are Yuki-Tsunoda12th in qualifying but even 17th in the race due to strategic choices that turned out to be wrong, with an outcome that embittered the Japanese: “Monza is always a special weekend, it’s another home race for the team where we can expect great support from our fans. – he added – It is truly unique, being the last real high-speed circuit on the calendar. Driving a car with very little downforce is always exciting. The entire track has been completely resurfaced, so no team knows what to expectalthough there may be more grip than before, which will affect tyre performance. Find getting the setup right will be difficult because the track will evolve very quickly from one session to the next.”