The departure of Carlos Sainz from the McLaren, which officially took place at the end of the 2020 season, had forced the British team to look for a replacement in view of the next championship. In this way, the Woking team had completed their goal by formalizing the signing of the Australian Daniel Ricciardo, thus becoming the new teammate of Lando Norris after two years spent in Renault. The marriage between the English house and its new entry then reached its highest point on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prix, where the 32-year-old from Perth has conquered victory right in front of Norris, bringing McLaren back to success in Monza for the first time since 2012.

The statement in the Temple of Speed it was therefore synonymous with one of the most glorious moments of Ricciardo’s entire experience in F1, moreover within a team that supported him even at the end of decidedly less glorious personal results. For these reasons, on the eve of the 2022 World Cup, the Australian declared all his love for the British house to Auto Motor und Sport, reaching the point of expressing the desire to end his career in the Circus at the wheel of this reality.

“In F1 it is always like this – commented – you not only strive to be the best driver, but you also strive to do so with the best car. However, I don’t want to be misunderstood, because that’s not what I’m looking for. In the last three or four years I have been on several teams, but I am so comfortable in the McLaren environment that I want to continue being part of this project and I really want to stay here. I like the brand, as well as the road cars, and I feel part of this family. The reason why I’m not thinking at all about another team is related to the fact that I managed to win in the most difficult year of my career. As a result, I asked myself: ‘if I won in a season like this, what does the future hold for me?’ I’m very excited – he concluded – and I really want to stay here, maybe until the end of my career“.