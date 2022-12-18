Daniel’s adventure Ricciardo in McLaren it was by no means a failure. The victory at Monza, the Woking team’s only one in the last ten years, cannot be enough to positively judge the two years of the Australian, who is constantly in trouble with his teammate Lando Norris. The Briton defeated him by 45 points in 2021, more than tripling his teammate’s score in the 2022 Drivers’ Championship: for these poor results, the Honey Badger he was not confirmed by McLaren despite having an agreement for next year as well and therefore had to settle for an engagement in Red Bull as third driver.

Difficult to find a single cause of Ricciardo’s difficulties in the Woking team. In two years time, the Australian got more than one idea: “I think back to my first race for McLaren, when I overtook Lando in qualifying. It was a time when I was still quite inexperienced with the car, so I wonder if I got lost along the way, or if I tried to start too fast, to get away from my strengths to drive the car a certain way. Maybe this is my weakness and something I failed to understand“said the Australian. “It’s an interesting question, but in the end I will accept, at least for my part, that we have struggled on both fronts with the team to figure out how to improve the situation. But I’m not perfect, I have weaknesses and this car has highlighted some of them. It’s something I need to work on, but I haven’t found a way to tune into this car often enough. My biggest problem? The entrance to the curve. It all starts there, because if you have problems exiting, it usually depends on how you enter. Most of the difficulties started on corner entry“.