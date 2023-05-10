Ricciardo returns to the guide

For Daniel Ricciardo 2023 represents a year of suffering on the bench. In the hopes of the Australian driver, it will be a break before returning to Formula 1 on a permanent basis from next winter. Now, he can only experience the record-breaking season of the Milton Keynes team as a supporting actor. As third Red Bull driver, he can test the car from time to time, as will happen to him in the summer: Ricciardo has in fact announced that will be on board the RB19 for the first time since the Silverstone Grand Prix on 9 July.

Ricciardo’s words

“I have been to the simulator, but I will drive the RB19 in July, after the Silverstone race, for a Pirelli test“, these are the words of theHoney Badger to ESPN. “Then maybe I’ll have another one after Monza, in September. It’s a couple of months away and then I can feel what this car is like. I’m certainly excited to drive a fast car, which perhaps still feels familiar to me: it is a bit familiar in the simulator. I am happy to ride again and to try and remember that I can still go strong to a team where I was very successful“.

“I’m definitely in a very good position, I’m very happy with that. Probably I wouldn’t be happy doing that for the next two or three yearsbut I think for this year it’s definitely a good thing for me“, added the Australian. “Right now, I want to get back on the starting grid next year. I feel there are some loose ends. I’m keeping up to date, I’m preparing. But I’m also trying to do some things that if I were still in Formula 1 I couldn’t do. For example, they told me about the New York marathon. Some friends rode it last year and I said to myself: ‘It looks cool’. There are things I’m thinking about and that obviously I wouldn’t have the chance to do in a regular season, I want to get involved and do something more“.

Ricciardo’s future

Currently, Ricciardo’s sabbatical year can allow him to recharge his batteries and perhaps to rediscover those stimuli that he seemed to have lost in McLaren. The two years in the Woking team gave the Australian his eighth career victory, however in the face of a Caporetto in the battle against teammate Lando Norris, especially in the 2022 season. Now Ricciardo can calmly start negotiations for the 2024, perhaps by lowering the economic and competitiveness demands of the car, also because there are no attractive seats. Barring sensational twists with Lewis Hamilton, potentially only AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Haas and Williams remain.