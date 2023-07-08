Daniel Ricciardo no longer hides it: he wants to return as a regular driver at Red Bull Racing.

Honey badger Daniel Ricciardo has not made the best choices in F1 in recent years. After a good stint at Red Bull Racing, he opted for an adventure at Renault. That in itself was understandable. The second half of the last year at Red Bull already showed that Verstappen was too much for the Australian. The young dog began to beat the old veteran more and more. A few years earlier, RIC had done the same with four-time champion Vettel. So the flight ahead seemed the right decision.

Renault, however, turned out to be just Renault. Since the wiebertje bought the team back from Genii Capital, it actually finishes about fifth in the championship every year. This is also the case during the period that Ricciardo spent his time there. Although RIC could beat his teammates Hulkenberg and Ocon on average, more than the occasional podium was not possible.

The seven-time Grand Prix winner at the time was nevertheless associated with a move to Ferrari. Considering his performance against the aforementioned Hulkenberg and Ocon, not very surprising. But Ferrari chose Sainz and Ricciardo went to McLaren. The Spaniard had previously also driven for Renault and warned the Australian at the time. According to Carlos, the McLaren was a very understeered car, where the Renault was on the oversteer side.

We’re not sure if that was Ricciardo’s issue at McLaren. But it was clear that the Australian with the orange car absolutely could not manage. The all-new car for 2022 didn’t change that either. If possible, things got even worse. The only bright spot was the eighth GP victory, in the Italian Grand Prix in 2021. But that was really a outlierin a sea of ​​extremely mediocre to downright mediocre results.

For this year, a seat at Haas F1 was the only realistic chance to remain an F1 driver for Ricciardo. But instead he opted for a backup role at Red Bull. A backup role that is actually more of a PR role. Because Ricciardo does not drive much for Red Bull. In fact, given his recent experience, he should not even be used as an up-and-coming talent.

Ricciardo seemed to like it all himself. But in the meantime he has made it clear that he still wants a future in the royal class as a regular driver of a good team. And preferably at Red Bull Racing. So comedian Connor Moore is right. To enforce that, Ricciardo is even willing to get behind the wheel of an Alpha Tauri:

If it’s like ‘this is you and you are signing a three-year deal and that’s the only place you are going to be’, then no, that’s maybe not the deal I would look for. But if there’s the possibility to obviously be at Red Bull Racing… The truth is this is where I want to be. I’m not going to weave my way around it. If that creates a path to get back here then yeah it’s something I would look at because ultimately this is the place where I want to get back to. Daniel Ricciardo, would like to take over the wheel from Nyck de Vries

The 34-year-old of course has a good example (and former teammate) in Hulkenberg that he can emulate. But whether the path through Alpha Tauri is realistic for DR3 is another question. In fact, that team is intended for young talent, such as Liam Lawson. Ricciardo has done himself a very disservice with that period in orange. Instinctively, he should have taken the chance at Haas F1 to do what Hulkenberg does: own Magnussen.

But hey, things can get weird in F1. Besides De Vries, Perez and Tsunoda are not doing great this year either. Perhaps Perez, De Vries and Tsunoda will be pushed aside in the foreseeable future. And then everything opens up again.

