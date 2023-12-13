The end of a chapter

The conclusion of the relationship with the McLaren at the end of a complex season 2022and the lack of a contract at the start of the following world championship, had raised doubts about the continuation of his Formula 1 career Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, winner of the Italian Grand Prix in 2021, had in fact encountered considerable difficulties with the Woking team the following year, to the point of no longer continuing his experience on the track.

The unexpected return

With no seats available for 2023, hopes first returned with the return to Red Bull as third driverthen take over from Nyck De Vries at AlphaTaurireplacing the Dutch debutant after ten closed races without any points scored: “It was definitely the strangest seasonbut I think that in a year in which I didn't think about racing, a lot of things happened – he explained in an interview with racingnews365.com – although I ran, I didn't do it much. This year it was important for me to get my answer, i.e. to find out if I really wanted to continue doing this to also gain confidence in myself.”

Immediate stop

A truly strange season not only for the return in the middle of the championship, from the Hungarian GP onwards, but also for theinjury suffered during free practice for the Dutch GP, with a fracture to the metacarpal of his left hand which forced him to miss five races: “I noticed what some people probably said: 'Okay, you tried to come back, now you had a weird little injury, maybe you should just stop.' But I didn't see it that way – he added – I thought: 'Okay, it's a shame, but it's okay. I will continue on this path and I am determined to fight again.' It's been a roller coaster, but I feel really good“.

The conclusions

In this way, Ricciardo never had the feeling of having reached the end of the line in F1, and his awareness came at the home race in Australiaweekend in which he was inside the paddock: “It all started in February, when I wanted to start training again after a two-month break in which I had no tests or timetables – he concluded – I took a long holiday in which I also distanced myself psychologically from racing. Melbourne was my first time on the track this year: I sat in the pit lane and saw the cars. It was there that I said to myself: 'I have not finished yet'. I knew I wanted to race, but I didn't need to race right away. I wanted to take some time to keep the fire going to see what happened, but I felt like I wasn't ready to retire yet. It was too early“.