Ferrari at the center of attention

There Ferrari has revealed itself to be the true queen of this year's driver market with the announcement of the hiring of Lewis Hamilton, even if the latter will only arrive in Maranello in 2025. The current Mercedes driver will thus become the new teammate by Charles Leclerc, with the future of Carlos Sainz which, in the meantime, has not yet been defined.

The post-Vettel

The Spaniard also joined Ferrari in 2021 replacing Sebastian Vettel, who later ended his career at Aston Martin. Yet, precisely for that season, Sainz was not the only driver who was taken into consideration by the Prancing Horse. He admitted it Daniel Ricciardowho then moved to McLaren after two years spent at Renault, taking over from Sainz.

The negotiations

In a meeting with the media, the Australian explained what the meetings between him and Ferrari were, even if they never came close to a real solution: “There were negotiationsbut it was never like saying: “Here's the contract, do you want to sign it?” – She admitted – it never got to that point. There has never been crazy closenessalso because it was a top team and therefore it was always something I kept an eye on.”

In addition, Ricciardo denied that he wanted to give priority to Ferrari for cultural aspects, being of Italian origins, focusing more on the competitiveness of the Red: “I never wanted to bet everything on something like that 'Oh, it would be great to be a Ferrari driver one day', I had a simpler approach – he continued – if it works and if the timing is right, maybe it's something that can happen, but I'm not banking on that. This is a very prestigious team, but it's a team like any other. I try not to give too much weight to all the other things that come with it.”