Ricciardo’s (sporting) rebirth

Two anonymous years in Renault, a substantially bitter two years in McLaren, the Woking team that prefers to pay him a substantial severance pay instead of confirming him: for Daniel RicciardoIn short, the four-year period 2019-2022 was one to forget. The victory in Monza was a rare (perhaps the only) joy of theHoney Badger in a period of suffering, spent far from what he has always called “home”, the Red Bull universe. And now that he has returned, albeit through the back door (first as a reserve and then as AlphaTauri starter replacing Nyck de Vries) he can only thank those who made him reborn from a sporting point of view.

Ricciardo’s words

The Australian, reached by journalists in Abu Dhabi, commented on the personal journey he has undertaken since the disappointing failure at McLaren and which continued with the promotion to AlphaTauri: “A year ago, in Abu Dhabi, I wondered if that would be my last race. I didn’t know, really: I thought it was a 50-50. Now that the accident is over, I look at this year as a positive thing. After the season I had, I feel like I’m reborn and full of energy. Some saw the accident as a sign that I should stop, but it was never a setback for me. I never thought about retiring, in fact perhaps the accident gave me even more energy to try to screw everyone over“.

“My enjoyment of this sport doesn’t have to be based on results. You don’t have to win all the time. I think I’ve reached the point where I’m totally comfortable driving for the tenth team on the grid: It’s something that didn’t make sense to me until last year, but little by little it has acquired meaning“, he concluded.

Ricciardo’s plan

Ricciardo, in fact, had rejected the court of Williams, Alfa Romeo and Haas in the autumn of 2022: these were teams that did not satisfy the Honey Badger’s ambitions. And they probably don’t satisfy them even now, because it can’t be a coincidence that Ricciardo chose to drive for AlphaTauri, with such a shaky Sergio Perez in Red Bull. The plan of #3 seems to be to return to Red Bull and therefore guarantee himself one last lap in a fast car, albeit as a second driver to a champion – Max Verstappen – who is crushing the competition. To implement it, however, he must redeem himself against Yuki Tsunoda: in the seven races in which they raced as teammates, the Japanese scored 14 points, compared to the Australian’s six.