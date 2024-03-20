Home GP for two riders

The Australian Grand Prix it is an event generally much appreciated by pilots, even more so for those who were born and raised in this country. This is especially the case for Oscar Piastri, who took his first steps and first kilometers in Melbourne, but also for one of his compatriots like Daniel Ricciardooriginally from Perth in this case.

A weekend to redeem yourself

A test, the one scheduled for this weekend, which will have an even greater significance for the former Red Bull driver, fresh from two weekends which ended outside the points zone (as did his teammate Yuki Tsunoda), but with errors and unconvincing performances that led to it at the center of controversy or doubts about his stay in F1.

Ricciardo's charge

Recently, Ricciardo himself responded to the words of 1980 world champion Alan Jones, who said that the smiling Racing Bulls driver's best days in F1 were now a thing of the past. Now, however, it is time to focus exclusively on the upcoming weekend, doing so with words of encouragement that at the same time underline the happiness of playing the home race: “Well, race week in Australia! I'm at home, I feel great, it's hot, it's sunny, I can't wait, let's start the season, game 3, Melbourne, I can't wait. I want to give a good performance, a good performance. I feel, I feel it in my Aussie veins. I can't wait, a long, fast circuit, Albert Park, here we come. Let's go, baby!”.

Tsunoda is also aiming for the top-10

Also Yuki Tsunoda is looking for the first points of this season, and the motivation to be able to take them in Melbourne is also dictated by last year's result, when the Japanese finished in tenth position: “I love the place, I love the track and also the fans, the medium-high speed corners and a couple of low speed sections in the last sector, so it's a bit of a mix – commented – last year I scored in the points, so I have good memories and I hope I can do it again this year. I've been incredibly busy between Saudi Arabia and Melbourne. I attended a couple of simulation sessions to prepare. It went well, it went very well, so to be honest, it is difficult to predict how we might behave there, but I'm sure that if we can do it perfectly, maximize our performance, that's what we'll focus on and see how it goes for the results. Do my best and hope I can get through to Q3 again and score some points. This is the main goal. See you on the track!”