The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 it could be the last in their careers for two former Red Bull teammates, who are approaching this appointment with two different emotions: on the one hand, there is Sebastian Vettel, sure he is one step away from the end of his career, and on the other there is Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian, who will not compete in the next championship, is still looking for a team to play the role of third driver, with the aim of returning to the track as a factory driver for 2024.

A goal yet to be defined for the 33-year-old from Perth, who however does not want to experience the Yas Marina GP as the last test of his F1 career: “I feel good – he explained in the press conference reserved for the pilots – on a mental level I’m not interpreting it as my last race, but it could still be. I will go to the track trying to enjoy myself, I don’t want to get overwhelmed by emotions thinking it could be my last GP, so I want to enjoy it. There has been some progress for my future, but nothing is confirmed yet. We’ll see, hopefully you can still see my face somewhere next year.”

Limited to his former Red Bull teammate, who will officially hang up his helmet, Ricciardo commented on the four-time German champion, praising him both as a person and as a driver: “I can only say good things about Vettel – he added – he’s done a few things for me that I’m very grateful for. He is a thoughtful person, he cares a lot about F1 and about us drivers. We are all athletes, but he is able to separate this from the personal sphere. As a driver, if we go back to 2013 when he won all the races in the second part of the season, I think he had an unrelenting approach, he was never happy and wanted to win and destroy his rivals. Then just appreciate something like that.”

In conclusion, Ricciardo spent some other words on the first victory in his career George Russellobtained by the British of Mercedes in the last race in Brazil: “It’s something you are fully convinced you can achieve, but until you do it you don’t know for sure. We know how to win from the youth categories, but succeeding at this level is different. George reminded me of the emotions I felt at my first win; it’s one of the best days of your life and it totally changes your career.”