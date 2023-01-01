Daniel Ricciardo he had a huge smile both when he left Red Bull and when he returned to sign the reserve driver contract. Four years have passed since a farewell that came as a surprise to many, including Chris Horner and Helmut Marko. The British team principal called joining Renault a stupid move, almost a betrayal in the year of the break between Red Bull and the then power unit suppliers. In this four-year period between Renault and McLaren L’Honey Badger he only collected significant results in 2020, in addition to the victory at Monza in 2021, which however represents the only positive note of the failure in Woking. Now the Australian is talking about the 2019-2022 period as a partially lost bet.

“I never thought about what I could do at Red Bull. I don’t see it that way, because nothing is certain. If I had stayed there for the last four years, could I say I would have had more podiums than I have? Maybe yes, but you never know. At that moment I felt that leaving was the right choice for me. I felt I needed a change and to step away from myself a bit. If you had continued at Red Bull, would this desire have grown? It is not certain that it would have been a good four years. But, of course, I can be honest with myself and say, ‘Yes, I made a small bet on myself’“, these are his words to Beyond the Grid. “I still think the move to Renault has been pretty good, especially in 2020: it was one of my best seasons in F1. Bringing the team back to the podium made me very proud. In McLaren however, even with the victory at Monza, it didn’t work. You live and you learn, but I don’t look back with regret“.