There was great curiosity in Budapest to see the test Daniel Ricciardo, returning after half a season of sabbatical following the unsatisfactory experience in McLaren. The Australian, who replaced Nyck De Vries at Alpha Tauri, thus rode the AT04 for the very first time, immediately showing himself to be competitive against his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. In qualifying Ricciardo he amazedmanaging to pass into Q2, unlike the Japanese, arriving to conquer the 13th starting position on the grid.

Ricciardo’s words (13th)

“How happy am I on a scale of 1 to 10? 34769! When the weekend started, I was aware that there was a long way to go. I tried not to let the result affect me, but obviously I’m a rider and I always expect something from myself, even though I tried to eliminate any expectations as much as possible. Getting in the car for qualifying, I felt really relaxed and happy to be back and able to push to the limit the car. This is something I haven’t had in the last 2 years and explains why I needed to unplug a bit.

At the moment, however, I have done a maximum of 8 consecutive laps in a run, so in the race I will have to learn a lot about tire management, but also about the car, both with the fuel load and with finished tyres. Only in the race will I learn to know the weak points of the car and it will be natural for some laps where I don’t go well and others where I do better. I don’t want to be pessimistic, but it will be inevitable that we will still have to learn many things, and I hope to do it quickly. Scoring points would be great, because the team would need it, but I want to make sure I’m in tune with the car and feel on top.”

Tsunoda’s words (17th)

“Today was tough. It’s not nice to be eliminated in Q1, I’m disappointed. I was unable to improve and missed going into Q2 which is a shame. The pace was there and I feel we took a step forward with the new rear wing, but I wasn’t able to maximize my performance. It will serve as a lesson for the future, but now I’m really frustrated that I missed the opportunity to maximize my pace. The different tire allocation for qualifying this week was fun and challenging, as it made the sessions more complicated, but it doesn’t affect tomorrow’s race. From what we saw in practice, the race pace looks good, so I hope I can make the most of it and gain as many positions as possible.”