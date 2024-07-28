Future to be defined

In the incredible carousel of seats that could involve the Red Bull family after the Spa race – but the uncertainty about the situation is such that it cannot even be ruled out that all the Red Bull and Racing Bulls drivers will remain in their positions until the end of the season – one of the most uncertain figures is that of Daniel Ricciardo. Some consider the Australian one of the main candidates to replace Sergio Perez for the second half of the season, while others even hypothesize that he could be the one in the balance and ‘risk of cutting’ given the eagerness of young New Zealand talent Liam Lawson on the bench.

Last Dance?

Asked about this particular situation by the English site Mirror SportsRicciardo appeared calm, hinting that he Don’t expect a move away from Racing Bulls and joking about this eventuality: “Last race in F1? Maybe it will be, but I certainly don’t sit here today thinking it will be. – commented – It’s hard for me to make a farewell speech if I don’t believe in it. I’m realistic, but I’m also confident that I can do well this weekend and that I can help my chances.”

“No bullshit”

Continuing his reflection, the Australian underlined how between him and the top brass of the Red Bull team – i.e. Christian Horner and Helmut Marko – there is maximum clarity and transparency. “Red Bull has always been tough but fair with me. If they were to get rid of me, I would say: ‘Okay, it’s for a reason’. I know they would never kill me if I was doing really well.so everything is under my control. I think the fact that they are so performance-oriented comforts me. There is no other bullshit: It all depends on me. If I do well, who knows what can happen”he concluded. Perez has been warned.