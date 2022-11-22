These aren’t easy days, though Daniel Ricciardo. Indeed, in Abu Dhabi the Australian driver competed in his last race at the wheel of the McLaren, which could also become his last race ever in Formula 1. After the disastrous season, in fact, the #3 not only was not confirmed by the stables in Woking – with which he also had a contract – but he couldn’t even find another seat that would allow him to stay on the grid for next year. Thus the former Red Bull home driver, the only one in his career to have beaten Max Verstappen by number of points in a single season and with the same car, will have to stay away from the Grands Prix.

In recent months there have been market rumors that Ricciardo would be interested in a role from third driver in one of the top teams, with Mercedes and Red Bull ready to welcome him under certain conditions. However, the real goal of the 33-year-old from Perth, which looks like a real bet, is to be able to return to Formula 1 racing as a regular driver in the 2024. An ‘all-in’ that Ricciardo plays on himself, as he explained during an interview with the Spanish site AS. “There are risks in both situations – declared theHoney Badger justifying his choice of wanting to stay still for a year – if I want to get back on the grid in 2024, a risk is also to get into the car next year and, if my season isn’t satisfactory, to quit the sport forever. This risk seems to me greater than that of staying out for a year “.

“I don’t want this to be my last race in Formula 1 – added Ricciardo again – but if so, I accept it. I’m at peace with myself”. The year of ‘abstinence’ that Ricciardo is preparing to experience is ‘designed’ also to increase his hunger and desire to compete again with even greater desire and ambition. “I know how I will feel after being away for a while watching the races on TV or somewhere in the paddock – concluded Ricciardo – hunger will return. I’m still hungry, but I want to be full of hunger. I know what time away from racing does to me. But there are no guarantees, I can’t sign a contract today that ensures I’ll race in 2024. I’ll do everything I can to show that I still want to compete“.