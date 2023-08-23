AlphaTauri in Zandvoort to start the comeback

On the occasion of the Dutch Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend, theAlpha Tauri arrives at Zandvoort in a rather critical situation in the constructors’ standings: with the last place in the standings and with only 3 points won, all thanks to Yuki Tsunoda, the team from Faenza also had to deal with the replacement of Nyck de Vries, replaced by the reentrant Daniel Ricciardo after only ten races. In this way, the Australian had two race weekends in Hungary and Belgium, obtaining 13th place at the Hungaroring as his best result.

Ricciardo’s charge

However, with the summer break looming, the former McLaren driver is now ready to get back into the game to aim for the top-10, and the emotions he’s feeling seem to be the right ones to be able to achieve this goal: “I can’t wait to race in Zandvoort, especially to start the second part of the season – he has declared – I’ve only been able to play the two races before the break, so while I’ve enjoyed some downtime, I’ve spent most of the last few weeks training and enjoying the chance to continue to improve my fitness, to be ready to attack in the second half of the season. I really enjoyed coming back and the two races with the team were great. Now I’m very hungry and motivated, and I feel exactly the way I wanted. That’s why I can’t wait to start in Zandvoort, which is a very fast track and with a fantastic atmosphere”.

Tsunoda’s preparation

The goal of doing well is obviously also underlined by the Japanese Tsunoda, who divided the summer break between holidays and training to be able to return to the best possible physical and psychological condition from this weekend: “I’m satisfied with how the first part of the season ended in Belgium, because we haven’t scored in the points for a long time – commented – this has allowed me to go on holiday with a positive mood and I bring this momentum with me to kick off this second part of the season, starting this weekend. I went to the Island of Tenerife to relax and then spent six days training in Austria, so from make sure I’m in the best shape possible for the rest of the season. I divided my time clearly between a real vacation and training, in my opinion it’s much better than trying to combine the two. Training went well, I feel fit, relaxed and ready to go again. It was important to be able to have a few days of complete rest after a busy first half of the year, so as to concentrate and train for a few days, for a real reset. I also spent some time in the simulator earlier in the week to prepare for the next two races. We have already raced twice in Zandvoort e last year I also got to Q3, but I never finished the race, so I want to make up for it this weekend. I like the circuit because it is technical and has some unique characteristics, such as the hard banking corners and the mix of slow and fast corners. Physically it is very demanding. I don’t know how we will go. Even if it went well in Spa, a lot depended on the specific nature of the track and the weather, while in Zandvoort it is very different. It’s a medium-high load circuit, but hopefully we can have another good race. As the track is very narrow, our main objective will be to qualify well, which has put us in a bit of trouble so far this season. Let’s wait and see how it goes.”