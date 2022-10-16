The future of Daniel Ricciardo for 2023 it is still uncertain, even and above all after what was declared by the Australian driver himself during the Suzuka weekend: the McLaren driver, in fact, will not be present on the starting grid for the next championship, even if the main objective remains that of a return for the season 2024. At the moment, however, the most insistent rumors remain those of a landing in Mercedes as a reserve driver, even if there is no official information on this and on all the other hypotheses on the negotiating table, in F1 and beyond.

In any case, limited to this year’s experience, Ricciardo admitted all his mistakes made during 2022, also underlining those that were the weak points of the MCL36. However, all this has not affected the self-confidence and self-confidence of the smiling Australian of Italian origins, ready to return even to good levels if a valid opportunity arises.

In this sense, the number 3 believes he has qualities very similar to those of another rider still present on the starting grid, explaining these feelings in an exclusive interview with the-race.com: “I’m not comparing myself to Sebastian Vettel – Ricciardo admitted – but when he had some confidence in the car, he won. He is a pilot who when he feels comfortable with the car, he will dominate the world. There are some riders who, in my opinion, excel when everything comes together and clicks, and they rely on this confidence. I believe this is it something I’ve demonstrated. I’m not saying it’s the only way to win, but it definitely helps “. To this, Ricciardo added other considerations on the role of the driver in F1, soon forgotten in the event that the latter were to face a crisis of results: “There is some frustration in this sport – He admitted – one year you are forgotten, but the next year you have a car that can do well and everyone says you are the best. It is all part of the love and hate that I have experienced with this sport: when everything works, it is the best in the world and the emotion is very high. But of course, things happen out of your control and you can be 100% committed, but you don’t always get that reward. Because of this it’s a chore. As fascinating and fantastic as F1 is, and as much as I have the privilege of living it as a job and a dream, it is a struggle. Nobody wants to be controlled. It’s not funny. But I realize that this involves trying to be the best in the world at something and getting involved. I realize that part of the game is just something more you have to deal with ”.