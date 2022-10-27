The future of Daniel Ricciardo in Formula 1 or in the world of racing has not yet been officially defined, but the 2023 of the Australian seems to have taken a specific path: to play the role of third driver in a team and then groped to return to the starting grid again for the 2024 world championship. At the moment, however, the move that the 33-year-old from McLaren will make is not clear, with Ricciardo also seeming very far from the possibility of being able to replace Mick Schumacher in Haas in case the German is not confirmed for next year. Finally, the opportunity to embark on the adventure ofIndyCaras stated by the same number 3 of the Woking house.

Yet, still with regard to the United States, in the last few hours other rumors about Ricciardo’s 2023 have emerged, but in this case not in the pilot activity. According to what is reported by the Racer.comin fact, the Australian could join the television team of ESPN as a pundit and expert, in order to provide the American public with a new perspective on F1: “It is obvious that he is an extraordinary personality who has a great resonance among the fans, especially in this country – said the president for programming and original content of ESPN, Burke Magnus – there is nothing specific, but I don’t think it’s a stretch. I have no idea what he’s interested in doing honestly, but definitely has the right personality for our job“.

The possible arrival of Ricciardo could push Magnus to create a new program dedicated to Formula 1 along the lines of the existing one Manningcast, also by ESPN and very popular in the United States, which focuses on insights into the American football league, namely the NFL. In that case, Ricciardo could directly assume the role of conductor: “We have not made any final decisions – he added – but the Manningcast we do on Monday Night Football, for example, would also be incredibly interesting for Formula 1: an alternative presentation on the race that could help engage casual fans. The good thing about our business is always the occasional fan. The biggest fans will always be there, but the good thing is getting more casual fans and turning them into regular fans. “. The deal between ESPN and Ricciardo could be the icing on the cake for the television platform, which has recently renewed the contract with F1 for the transmission of the GPs in the USA until 2025.