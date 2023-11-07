Ricciardo, what a fear for the “flying” tire in Brazil

The Interlagos weekend saw Daniel again Ricciardo protagonist, but theHoney Badger he couldn’t take home any points from Brazil. Due to a poor qualifying, in which he was eliminated in Q1 just like his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, the Australian had to speak back and was involved in the accident between Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen. The tire that came off the Anglo-Thai’s FW45 hit the rear wing of his AlphaTauri. A mathematical withdrawal with normal things, but the red flag displayed to renovate the barriers allowed the former McLaren to remain in the cockpit.

L‘Honey Badger however, he had to restart from the pit lane. And, like Oscar Piastri, with one lap less than the competition. Throughout the race the two were significantly faster than the riders in front of them, which suggests that Ricciardo and Piastri had the potential for a comfortable points-scoring finish. For the Australian, therefore, a lot of frustration, but also relief for an accident that could have had much more serious consequences.

Ricciardo’s words

“I saw a big accident in front of me, there was a lot of debris. I saw a tire come off the rim, fly through the air and start coming closer. I remember lowering my head for fear of being hit but feeling nothing. So I was happy, then I saw that the tire had hit and damaged the rear wing. It was funny because I was really relieved when it didn’t hit me but then I saw the wing and thought ‘Damn’, because my race could have been over. It’s funny, you don’t think about certain things when you race, but I’m grateful that we all came out of this accident unscathed“.

The race for the Red Bull seat

During the Interlagos weekend, Red Bull team principal Chris Horner confirmed Sergio Perez in words on the seat of the RB20. The Mexican, however, suffered yet another disappointing weekend, after losing the duel with a phenomenal Fernando Alonso, who was still driving a much inferior car. The solo race instead allowed Ricciardo to calmly perform at his level and confirm how he is fully finding himself after the months of inactivity and the injury to his left hand. Perez will also be able to start the 2024 season in Red Bull (his contract provides for this) but Ricciardo is willing to wait for promotion next year too.