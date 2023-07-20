Ricciardo has some inspiring words for Nyck de Vries.

Daniel Ricciardo is back as an F1 driver and his smile is bigger than ever. He is the center of attention on the grid and is welcomed with open arms by everyone. That is of course very nice, but for Nyck de Vries it must be a bit sour to see all this cheerfulness.

Happy thinks Daniel Richardo also to Nyck de Vries. After all, he owes his seat to him. Ricciardo says to the media present that he of course sympathizes with Nyck de Vries. At the same time, he says: “Nyck is also in his late twenties and I think he is mature enough to understand the sport.”

It won’t be very difficult for Ricciardo to put himself in Nyck’s place, because not so long ago he was in the same position. But he wants to encourage De Vries with this: “A year ago I didn’t think I would still be driving a Formula 1 car and now I’m here. It’s about how you deal with setbacks and how you come out of it.”

With these inspiring words, Nyck de Vries will certainly recover. Ricciardo closes by wishing Nyck the best. “And if I ever see him on the Formula 1 grid again, I would love it,” said Ricciardo.

We think the chance that we will ever see Nyck de Vries again as an F1 driver is quite small, but it is commendable that Ricciardo is still encouraging him. What a cool pear he still is.

Through: Telegraph

Photo credit: Victor Belise

This article Ricciardo gives Nyck de Vries a heart under the belt appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Ricciardo #encourages #Nyck #Vries