Daniel's challenge

The return to Formula 1 as a regular driver Daniel Ricciardo – after the parenthesis at the beginning of 2023 which saw him play the role of third driver of the Red Bull team after being dropped by McLaren – it was certainly positive. Despite the injury suffered in PL2 of the Dutch GP, which kept him out of the cockpit for another two months, the Australian appeared quite fit in the last races of the season, contributing significantly to the comeback of the Faenza team from tenth to eighth position in the Constructors' classification.

Now the Australian from Perth is about to arrive season that could determine a definitive turning point in his career: in 2024, in fact, AlphaTauri will change its name and will be even more linked to the Red Bull team, no longer limiting itself to carrying out the simple role of a junior team. Ricciardo's intent – who will be in the car from the first Grand Prix of the year – is to demonstrate to Christian Horner and Helmut Marko that he is now returned to its former levelwhen he was considered a credible contender for the title of world champion.

Towards 2025 and beyond

It is no mystery that at the end of 2024 Sergio Perez's contract at Red Bull will expire and the Mexican's seat is anything but stable. In the event of a change alongside Max Verstappen, l'aussie he intends to be ready for a possible call. Interviewed by the official F1 podcast, Beyond The Gridthe former Renault and McLaren driver did not hide his ambitionsexplaining that he has no deadline in mind for his return to Milton Keynes, but that he is prepared to do whatever it takes to get that seat back.

“Return to Red Bull in 2025? I don't want to put a deadline on myself, or some kind of date by which to achieve this goal, but honestly finishing my career as a Red Bull driver would be perfect. And I say finish your career – explained Ricciardo – not because I'm thinking about the end of my career, but because if I ever go back there, then I want to make sure I stay there until the end“.